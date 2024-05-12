Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $40,257.62 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.43, for a total value of $40,257.62. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 10,726,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,222,516,729.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ MORN opened at $298.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.15 and a twelve month high of $316.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.09.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $542.80 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. Morningstar’s payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Morningstar in the first quarter valued at approximately $426,000. M&G Plc bought a new stake in Morningstar in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,293,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 75.8% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 42,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,034,000 after acquiring an additional 18,345 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,215,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 3.9% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 10,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MORN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Morningstar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

