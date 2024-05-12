Insider Selling: OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Major Shareholder Sells $30,328.20 in Stock

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,305 shares of OFS Credit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $30,328.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,144.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 16th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 74 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $1,787.84.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 17 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $410.72.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 63 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $1,519.56.

On Thursday, March 21st, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $24.12.

On Friday, March 15th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 6 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $144.72.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 11 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $265.10.

On Thursday, March 7th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 100 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $2,403.00.

On Monday, February 12th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 42,531 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $962,476.53.

OFS Credit Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OCCI opened at $7.43 on Friday. OFS Credit Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $10.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.78.

OFS Credit Announces Dividend

OFS Credit ( NASDAQ:OCCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.44 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OFS Credit Company, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.96%. OFS Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -240.00%.

Institutional Trading of OFS Credit

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its position in OFS Credit by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 881,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 401,164 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in OFS Credit in the 4th quarter valued at $992,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in OFS Credit by 596.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 136,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 116,525 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in OFS Credit by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 119,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 6,806 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new position in OFS Credit in the 1st quarter valued at $738,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

OFS Credit Company Profile

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

