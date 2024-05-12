Insider Selling: Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Director Sells 941 Shares of Stock

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) Director John R. Harding sold 941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total value of $91,615.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,652. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $97.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.92. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.62 and a fifty-two week high of $121.65.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $941.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QRVO. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Qorvo from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Qorvo from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qorvo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 398.1% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 8,090.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

