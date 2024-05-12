Insider Selling: SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES) Insider Sells $35,500.00 in Stock

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) insider Hong Gan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 825,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,218.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hong Gan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SES AI alerts:

On Monday, April 1st, Hong Gan sold 25,000 shares of SES AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $40,000.00.

On Friday, March 1st, Hong Gan sold 25,000 shares of SES AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total value of $42,250.00.

SES AI Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SES opened at $1.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.69. SES AI Co. has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $3.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SES AI

SES AI ( NYSE:SES Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SES AI Co. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SES AI by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,830,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,875,000 after purchasing an additional 82,245 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of SES AI by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 14,646 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SES AI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SES AI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in SES AI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 29.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SES AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SES AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SES AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.