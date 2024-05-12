Insight Holdings Group, Llc Sells 11,243 Shares of 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Stock

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 11,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $67,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,479 shares in the company, valued at $296,874. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Insight Holdings Group, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 8th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 17,524 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $102,690.64.
- On Wednesday, April 17th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 45,420 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $227,100.00.
- On Monday, April 15th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 35,313 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total value of $178,330.65.
- On Wednesday, April 3rd, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 3,333 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $19,998.00.
- On Monday, April 1st, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 6,427 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $38,626.27.
- On Wednesday, March 27th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 33,522 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $202,137.66.
- On Monday, March 25th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 32,193 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $195,089.58.
- On Friday, March 22nd, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 23,847 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $147,612.93.
- On Wednesday, March 20th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 58,032 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $349,352.64.
- On Monday, March 18th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 17,710 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $106,614.20.
1stdibs.Com Stock Up 2.5 %
NASDAQ DIBS opened at $6.05 on Friday. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.44 and a 52-week high of $6.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.97. The firm has a market cap of $240.60 million, a P/E ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.04.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1stdibs.Com
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in 1stdibs.Com by 3,859,850.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 77,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 77,197 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Evercore ISI raised 1stdibs.Com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th.
1stdibs.Com Company Profile
1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for luxury design products worldwide. Its marketplace connects customers with sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture; and home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
