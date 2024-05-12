Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Benchmark in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $130.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Benchmark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.07% from the company’s previous close.

ITGR has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Integer from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Integer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on shares of Integer in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

Shares of NYSE ITGR opened at $113.97 on Friday. Integer has a 52-week low of $69.40 and a 52-week high of $123.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.12.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. Integer had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $414.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Integer will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Tommy P. Thomas sold 1,500 shares of Integer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $171,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,682. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew Senn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.14, for a total value of $565,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,006.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Tommy P. Thomas sold 1,500 shares of Integer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $171,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,812 shares of company stock worth $771,956 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITGR. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Integer in the third quarter valued at approximately $816,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Integer by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 11,984 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Integer in the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Integer in the fourth quarter worth $874,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Integer by 3.9% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 180,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,139,000 after buying an additional 6,731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

