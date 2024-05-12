International Distributions Services (LON:IDS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $295.20

Shares of International Distributions Services plc (LON:IDS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 295.20 ($3.71) and last traded at GBX 280.20 ($3.52), with a volume of 968811 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 282.40 ($3.55).

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “suspended” rating on shares of International Distributions Services in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on International Distributions Services from GBX 160 ($2.01) to GBX 268 ($3.37) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.90, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of £2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -266.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 245.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 254.04.

International Distributions Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters.

