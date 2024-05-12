Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW) Shares Acquired by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Free Report) by 112.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 9,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares during the period.
BSCW stock opened at $19.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.04. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.54 and a 12-month high of $22.61.
The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.
