Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC) Trading Down 0.2%

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.25 and last traded at $23.28. Approximately 747,663 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 1,314,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.32.

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.98.

Institutional Trading of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 135.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund

