Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR – Free Report) by 130.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,421 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 3.59% of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KBWR. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $376,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,048,000.

Get Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF alerts:

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:KBWR opened at $50.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.59. The company has a market capitalization of $55.04 million, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $38.10 and a 52-week high of $56.49.

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.3993 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Regional Banking index, a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on regional banking firms in the US. KBWR was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.