Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Position Boosted by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rollins Financial grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 99,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after buying an additional 23,830 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 85,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

SPHQ opened at $60.12 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $47.00 and a twelve month high of $60.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.84.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

