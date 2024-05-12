Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report) by 49.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,471 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 1.41% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $2,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XSMO. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $60.61 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $43.79 and a 12 month high of $61.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.41. The firm has a market cap of $425.48 million, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.19.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

