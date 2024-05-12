Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Short Interest Down 82.6% in April

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 97,800 shares, a decline of 82.6% from the April 15th total of 560,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 413,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VRIG opened at $25.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.05. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a twelve month low of $24.82 and a twelve month high of $25.20.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a $0.1341 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRIG. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,574,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 245.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 928,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,200,000 after acquiring an additional 659,505 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the first quarter worth about $11,549,000. Lunt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 273.5% during the first quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. now owns 413,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,364,000 after buying an additional 302,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 588.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 352,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,800,000 after buying an additional 301,544 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.