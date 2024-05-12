Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Short Interest Down 82.6% in April

Posted by on May 12th, 2024

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIGGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 97,800 shares, a decline of 82.6% from the April 15th total of 560,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 413,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VRIG opened at $25.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.05. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a twelve month low of $24.82 and a twelve month high of $25.20.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a $0.1341 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRIG. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,574,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 245.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 928,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,200,000 after acquiring an additional 659,505 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the first quarter worth about $11,549,000. Lunt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 273.5% during the first quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. now owns 413,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,364,000 after buying an additional 302,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 588.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 352,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,800,000 after buying an additional 301,544 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.