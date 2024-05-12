Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Short Interest Down 82.6% in April

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 97,800 shares, a decline of 82.6% from the April 15th total of 560,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 413,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NASDAQ VRIG opened at $25.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.05. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a twelve month low of $24.82 and a twelve month high of $25.20.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a $0.1341 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%.
The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.
