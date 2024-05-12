iShares Asia/Pacific Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYA) Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of iShares Asia/Pacific Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYA – Get Free Report) rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $37.57 and last traded at $37.52. Approximately 1,161 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 4,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.21.

iShares Asia/Pacific Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of $43.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.11.

iShares Asia/Pacific Dividend ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Asia\u002FPacific Dividend ETF (DVYA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of consistent highest dividend-yielding companies in the Asia-Pacific region. DVYA was launched on Feb 23, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Asia/Pacific Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Asia/Pacific Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.