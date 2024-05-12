iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Holdings Raised by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 70.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,936,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,572 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3,449.7% in the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,210,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,288 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,964,000. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 8,228,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,618,000 after purchasing an additional 254,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 510,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,643,000 after purchasing an additional 214,261 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ISTB opened at $47.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.07. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.37 and a 1-year high of $48.32.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.1462 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

