iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Shares Bought by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DMXF. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 53.6% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DMXF opened at $68.28 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.23 and a twelve month high of $69.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.93. The stock has a market cap of $655.53 million, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.91.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

