iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:CEMB) Stock Price Down 0.2%

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:CEMB – Get Free Report) dropped 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $43.94 and last traded at $43.96. Approximately 14,996 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $44.04.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.63.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.1861 dividend. This is an increase from iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

Institutional Trading of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF ( BATS:CEMB Free Report ) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 86,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,403 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.85% of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

The iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (CEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan CEMBI Broad Diversified index. The fund tracks an index of US-dollar-denominated bonds issued by corporations based in emerging markets. CEMB was launched on Apr 17, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

