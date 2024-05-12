iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $37.18 and last traded at $37.22. 46,896 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $37.29.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.12.
iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.2072 dividend. This is a boost from iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.
About iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF
The iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (EMHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprising USD denominated emerging markets high yield bonds. EMHY was launched on Apr 3, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
