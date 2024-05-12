iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $37.18 and last traded at $37.22. 46,896 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $37.29.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.12.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.2072 dividend. This is a boost from iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 4,527 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (EMHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprising USD denominated emerging markets high yield bonds. EMHY was launched on Apr 3, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.