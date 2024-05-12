iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Stock Position Raised by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) by 66.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 250.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $171,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EMB opened at $88.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.57 and a 200-day moving average of $87.22. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $79.70 and a twelve month high of $90.08.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.3606 dividend. This represents a $4.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.