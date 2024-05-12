iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF (BATS:FIBR) Shares Down 0.2%

iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF (BATS:FIBR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $85.29 and last traded at $85.31. Approximately 9,210 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $85.50.

iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.15.

iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.3611 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

About iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF

The iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF (FIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of USD-denominated bonds and Treasury futures. The index seeks to equalize exposure to interest rate risk and credit risk. FIBR was launched on Feb 24, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

