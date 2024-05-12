iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF) Shares Bought by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SMLF. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Well Done LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000.
iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Price Performance
Shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF stock opened at $62.20 on Friday. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.77 and a 1 year high of $63.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.86.
About iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF
The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).
