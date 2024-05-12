Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) PT Lowered to $153.00 at Truist Financial

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $154.00 to $153.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

J has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $156.82.

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $139.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.37. The stock has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74. Jacobs Solutions has a 52-week low of $109.00 and a 52-week high of $154.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 14.59%. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.39%.

Insider Activity at Jacobs Solutions

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $229,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 233,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,711,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Jacobs Solutions news, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 1,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $274,096.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,261,068. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 233,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,711,532.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,338 shares of company stock valued at $3,618,695. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Union Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

