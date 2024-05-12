James H. Dahl Buys 3,200 Shares of AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Stock

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) major shareholder James H. Dahl acquired 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.97 per share, with a total value of $67,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 384,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,053,067.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
AMREP Stock Performance
AMREP stock opened at $21.02 on Friday. AMREP Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.46 and a fifty-two week high of $24.36. The company has a market capitalization of $110.75 million, a P/E ratio of 38.92 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.48.
AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. AMREP had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $12.69 million during the quarter.
AMREP Company Profile
AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. It sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. In addition, the company owns mineral interests covering an area of approximately 55,000 surface acres of land in Sandoval County, New Mexico; and owns oil, gas, and minerals and mineral interests covering an area of approximately 147 surface acres of land in Brighton, Colorado.
