James H. Dahl Buys 3,200 Shares of AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Stock

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) major shareholder James H. Dahl acquired 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.97 per share, with a total value of $67,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 384,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,053,067.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

AMREP stock opened at $21.02 on Friday. AMREP Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.46 and a fifty-two week high of $24.36. The company has a market capitalization of $110.75 million, a P/E ratio of 38.92 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.48.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. AMREP had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $12.69 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMREP in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMREP in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in AMREP by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 37,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in AMREP by 210.9% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 96,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 65,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AMREP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,529,000. 59.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. It sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. In addition, the company owns mineral interests covering an area of approximately 55,000 surface acres of land in Sandoval County, New Mexico; and owns oil, gas, and minerals and mineral interests covering an area of approximately 147 surface acres of land in Brighton, Colorado.

