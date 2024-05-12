Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.36

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.36 and last traded at $8.56, with a volume of 23362 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.69.

Japan Airlines Trading Down 1.5 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.20 and a 200 day moving average of $9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Get Japan Airlines alerts:

Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter. Japan Airlines had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 5.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Japan Airlines Company Profile

Japan Airlines Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transport services in Japan, Asia, Oceania, North America, and Europe. The company operates through Air Transportation and Other segments. It offers passenger, ground handling, cargo and mail handling, and maintenance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.