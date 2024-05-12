Jeffrey Bolton Purchases 10,000 Shares of Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB) Stock

Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey Bolton purchased 10,000 shares of Enhabit stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $82,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,543.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Enhabit Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Enhabit stock opened at $8.34 on Friday. Enhabit, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.12 and a twelve month high of $14.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.03. The firm has a market cap of $418.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.98.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $260.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.30 million. Enhabit had a positive return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 7.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enhabit, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EHAB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Enhabit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $8.75 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised Enhabit from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Enhabit in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enhabit presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enhabit

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Enhabit during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enhabit in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Enhabit in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enhabit during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Enhabit during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000.

About Enhabit

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

