Jennifer H. Taylor Sells 7,028 Shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Stock

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 7,028 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total value of $96,564.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,676.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Freshworks Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of FRSH opened at $13.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.28 and a beta of 0.88. Freshworks Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $24.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freshworks

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Freshworks by 8.6% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 218,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freshworks by 6.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,171,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,530 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. M&G Plc purchased a new position in Freshworks in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,952,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Freshworks by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FRSH shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Freshworks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Freshworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Freshworks from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Freshworks from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Freshworks from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freshworks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.59.

Freshworks Company Profile

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

Featured Stories

