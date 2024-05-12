JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $17.16

JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.16 and last traded at $17.16, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.16.

JFE Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.54.

About JFE

JFE Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in steel, engineering, and trading businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Steel segment produces and sells various steel products, processed steel products, and raw materials, as well as operates in the transportation, facility maintenance, and construction businesses.

