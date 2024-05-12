John J. Boniface Sells 4,902 Shares of Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA) Stock

Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Free Report) insider John J. Boniface sold 4,902 shares of Sera Prognostics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.59, for a total value of $47,010.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,393.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sera Prognostics Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SERA opened at $9.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.69 and a 200-day moving average of $6.80. Sera Prognostics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $12.35.

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. Sera Prognostics had a negative net margin of 11,843.79% and a negative return on equity of 46.35%. Research analysts forecast that Sera Prognostics, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sera Prognostics in a research report on Friday.

Institutional Trading of Sera Prognostics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. StepStone Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics during the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics during the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Resource Consulting Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics during the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Vanderbilt University bought a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics during the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

About Sera Prognostics

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes in the United States. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in singleton pregnancies.

