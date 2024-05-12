JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 113,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $19,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 8,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the third quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.0% in the third quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 3,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 20,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 51,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,413,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $596,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,772,311.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $294,926.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,873,288.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $596,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,772,311.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,066,506 shares of company stock valued at $195,621,185. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPM opened at $198.77 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $133.13 and a 52-week high of $200.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $192.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.89. The company has a market cap of $570.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.90 billion. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

JPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $226.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

