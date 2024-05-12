Juan Miguel Mendoza Acquires 7,000 Shares of Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Stock

Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) Director Juan Miguel Mendoza bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.65 per share, for a total transaction of $74,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,279 shares in the company, valued at $993,421.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Juan Miguel Mendoza also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 8th, Juan Miguel Mendoza purchased 2,500 shares of Herbalife stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.17 per share, with a total value of $25,425.00.

On Monday, May 6th, Juan Miguel Mendoza purchased 3,000 shares of Herbalife stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.67 per share, for a total transaction of $29,010.00.

On Tuesday, March 26th, Juan Miguel Mendoza acquired 16,079 shares of Herbalife stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $151,142.60.

Herbalife Price Performance

HLF stock opened at $10.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.24. Herbalife Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.68 and a 12 month high of $19.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Herbalife ( NYSE:HLF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Herbalife’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Herbalife Ltd. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of Herbalife in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on Herbalife from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised Herbalife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Herbalife from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Herbalife presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Herbalife

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its position in shares of Herbalife by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,468,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,411,000 after buying an additional 483,635 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Herbalife by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,989,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,808,000 after acquiring an additional 209,949 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Herbalife by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,561,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,759,000 after acquiring an additional 43,452 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,742,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,378,000 after purchasing an additional 147,003 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife in the 3rd quarter valued at about $381,000.

About Herbalife

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

