Kenneth Volk Purchases 5,000 Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Stock

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) EVP Kenneth Volk acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.40 per share, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 51,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,629.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE MAC opened at $15.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.83. The Macerich Company has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $17.69.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $238.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.49 million. Macerich had a negative net margin of 38.96% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Macerich Company will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -43.59%.

MAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Macerich in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Macerich from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Macerich from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macerich

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 152.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Macerich in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Macerich in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Macerich during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Macerich during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

