Kevin A. Raketich Sells 2,000 Shares of Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS) Stock

Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS – Get Free Report) EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,944,673. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Metallus Stock Up 9.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MTUS opened at $22.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.36. Metallus Inc. has a one year low of $16.57 and a one year high of $24.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $988.40 million, a PE ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.55.

Metallus (NYSE:MTUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $321.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.80 million. Metallus had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Metallus Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Metallus Company Profile

Metallus Inc manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company offers special bar quality (SBQ) bars, seamless mechanical tubes, precision steel components, and billets that are used in gears, hubs, axles, crankshafts and motor shafts, oil country drill pipes, bits and collars, bearing races and rolling elements, bushings, fuel injectors, wind energy shafts, anti-friction bearings, artillery and mortar bodies, and other applications.

