Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Free Report) by 51.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,196 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,464 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,303 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC increased its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 11,328 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,115 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,909 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 14,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 25.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KRP opened at $15.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 8.48 and a quick ratio of 7.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 1.07. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $17.11.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Increases Dividend

Kimbell Royalty Partners ( NYSE:KRP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $87.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.42 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.52%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is presently 286.67%.

Insider Transactions at Kimbell Royalty Partners

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 6,487 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total transaction of $101,197.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,558.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 6,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total transaction of $101,197.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,558.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brett G. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 249,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,975.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,672 shares of company stock worth $2,397,185. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on KRP. TD Securities lowered their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Profile

