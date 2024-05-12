Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 155,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 16,413 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,869,687 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $472,464,000 after acquiring an additional 87,516 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,297,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $369,688,000 after acquiring an additional 639,467 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 29.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,438,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $355,451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870,444 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,400,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $338,234,000 after acquiring an additional 796,829 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,908,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $19.08 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.89.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $4,328,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,537.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Further Reading

