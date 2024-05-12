Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $6.60

Shares of Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.60 and last traded at $6.52, with a volume of 53498 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.44.
Kingfisher Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.84.
Kingfisher Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Kingfisher’s previous dividend of $0.08.
Kingfisher Company Profile
Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Kingfisher
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.