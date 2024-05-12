Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $6.60

Shares of Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.60 and last traded at $6.52, with a volume of 53498 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.44.

Kingfisher Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.84.

Get Kingfisher alerts:

Kingfisher Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Kingfisher’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Kingfisher Company Profile

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.