Lake Street Capital Downgrades Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV) to Hold

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Lake Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $3.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $6.00. Lake Street Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 48.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Evolv Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

Evolv Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EVLV opened at $2.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.29. Evolv Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $8.30.

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $21.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 million. Evolv Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.01% and a negative net margin of 106.93%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Evolv Technologies will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Evolv Technologies

In related news, insider Anil Chitkara sold 50,000 shares of Evolv Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,200,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,000,785. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Evolv Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evolv Technologies by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolv Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evolv Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolv Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Evolv Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

About Evolv Technologies

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

Featured Stories

