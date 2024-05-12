Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Stock Position Lowered by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 55,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,606,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $119.84 on Friday. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $77.21 and a 1 year high of $121.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.49.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.71). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 41.86%. The firm had revenue of $498.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lamar Advertising news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total value of $594,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

