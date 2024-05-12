LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:DYLD) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:DYLD – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 121,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF were worth $2,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DYLD. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF by 24.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 851,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,541,000 after buying an additional 168,960 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at $3,037,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period.

LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of DYLD opened at $22.44 on Friday. LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF has a one year low of $21.51 and a one year high of $22.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.45 and its 200-day moving average is $22.42.

LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF Company Profile

The LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF (DYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of diversified, global fixed income securities that seeks to capture higher yields through a proprietary risk-reward scheme. DYLD was launched on Jun 28, 2021 and is managed by LeaderShares.

