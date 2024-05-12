Lear (NYSE:LEA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $160.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $150.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Lear from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lear from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Lear from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lear from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Lear from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.44.

Lear Stock Up 1.4 %

LEA opened at $131.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.49. Lear has a twelve month low of $120.48 and a twelve month high of $157.90.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lear will post 14.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.81, for a total value of $387,227.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,465,019.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Lear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 373 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Lear during the first quarter worth $62,000. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

