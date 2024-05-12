Lincoln National Corp Acquires 1,350 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP)

Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.34% of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 64,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 10,775 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 22,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 5,060 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 109,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 28,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meredith Wealth Planning purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,283,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF stock opened at $25.47 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF has a 52-week low of $21.79 and a 52-week high of $25.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.81 and its 200 day moving average is $23.98. The company has a market cap of $185.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.88.

Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (DEHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects large-cap emerging markets companies exhibiting high profitability characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DEHP was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

