Lincoln National Corp Acquires 1,560 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,895 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in GSK were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in GSK by 2,816.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in GSK by 271.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GSK during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in GSK by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,327 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of GSK by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Price Performance

GSK stock opened at $45.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $93.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.43. GSK plc has a 1 year low of $33.33 and a 1 year high of $45.10.

GSK Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3762 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is 57.61%.

GSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup raised GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on GSK in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GSK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GSK

GSK Profile

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.