Lincoln National Corp Acquires 223 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $790,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 209.3% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth $458,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 3.1% in the third quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 188,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,786,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 295,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,802,000 after purchasing an additional 105,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Price Performance

SNOW opened at $157.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.02. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.40 and a 52-week high of $237.72.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $345,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 725,067 shares in the company, valued at $166,765,410. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Snowflake news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 725,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,765,410. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total transaction of $111,218.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,665 shares in the company, valued at $11,406,744.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,380 shares of company stock worth $9,906,900 over the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price (down previously from $255.00) on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Snowflake from $144.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.77.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

