Lincoln National Corp Acquires New Position in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMBS. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,296,000. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares CMBS ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 278,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,524,000 after buying an additional 10,674 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 150,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,057,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 137,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,445,000 after acquiring an additional 29,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in iShares CMBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,171,000.
iShares CMBS ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:CMBS opened at $46.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.24. iShares CMBS ETF has a 52 week low of $44.19 and a 52 week high of $47.56.
About iShares CMBS ETF
The iShares CMBS ETF (CMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. CMBS (ERISA Only) index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBSs) with an expected life of at least one year. CMBS was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
