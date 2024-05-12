Lincoln National Corp Boosts Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Dover were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the third quarter worth $32,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Dover in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Dover by 783.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $3,001,014.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,897,406.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $3,001,014.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,897,406.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $256,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,955 shares in the company, valued at $3,929,666.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,910 shares of company stock valued at $4,318,059 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on DOV shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Dover from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.75.

Dover Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $185.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $127.25 and a 52-week high of $186.21.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.07. Dover had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Dover’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 19.60%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Stories

