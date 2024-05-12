Lincoln National Corp Buys 1,168 Shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KYN. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services purchased a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 332.1% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,794 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

KYN opened at $9.83 on Friday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $10.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.65 and its 200 day moving average is $8.95.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

