Lincoln National Corp Cuts Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Lincoln National Corp reduced its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 895 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in MSCI were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in MSCI by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 3.6% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.0% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of MSCI by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

MSCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $613.00 to $569.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $620.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com cut MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on MSCI from $671.00 to $615.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on MSCI from $615.00 to $526.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $569.53.

MSCI stock opened at $485.16 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $439.95 and a 52-week high of $617.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $523.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $535.32. The firm has a market cap of $38.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $680.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.47 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 44.55%. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.69%.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $459.41 per share, for a total transaction of $3,445,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,038 shares in the company, valued at $133,705,767.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez acquired 13,000 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $465.92 per share, with a total value of $6,056,960.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 327,479 shares in the company, valued at $152,579,015.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $459.41 per share, for a total transaction of $3,445,575.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,705,767.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

