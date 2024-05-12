Lincoln National Corp Cuts Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Lincoln National Corp lowered its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 53,950.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,454,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.13, for a total transaction of $299,343.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,782.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $256.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $265.64 and a 200-day moving average of $254.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52-week low of $195.29 and a 52-week high of $278.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.75.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.08. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.28 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were given a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on WTW. Truist Financial raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.54.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

