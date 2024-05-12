Lincoln National Corp Cuts Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Lincoln National Corp lessened its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,041 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in PPL were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PPL by 9.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 182,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 15,866 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in PPL by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in PPL by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 66,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in PPL in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $952,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PPL shares. Argus upgraded shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.27.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $29.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.58. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $29.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.2575 dividend. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

