Lincoln National Corp Has $486,000 Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 163,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,790,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares in the last quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $348,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $701,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $102.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $80.74 and a 1 year high of $104.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.92.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

