Lincoln National Corp Has $487,000 Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Lincoln National Corp lowered its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.92.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $132.00 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.22 and a twelve month high of $204.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $47.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.89.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 148.32%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.